France Readies First Bond Auction Since Election Ends Fears of Fical

A French flag above the National Assembly building in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The legislative election vote created a complex split in the National Assembly, which opens the door to unprecedented deal-making to form a ruling coalition.

(Bloomberg) -- France is poised to raise debt for the first time since an election this month resulted in a hung parliament, the latest test of investor appetite after a stretch of heightened political uncertainty.

The Paris-based Treasury is seeking to raise as much as €11.5 billion ($12.6 billion) of notes with maturities that span out to 2032. It will also sell as much as €2.5 billion of inflation-linked bonds.

A strong result will help turn the page on a turbulent period for French markets.

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a vote last month raised the specter of unbridled public spending under a far-left or far-right government. That drove the spread between French and Germany 10-year bond yields to the widest level in more than a decade.

But volatility in French assets subsided and borrowing costs eased after no party emerged with a clear majority. A caretaker government is now running the country until negotiations to find a new prime minister bear fruit.

Ample Demand

So far, there’s no been no evidence that investors will shy away from the offering, particularly because they’re now being paid a higher premium.

The spread between French and Germany 10-year bond yields is hovering around 66 basis points, about 20 basis points below the high reached in late June, but still above their five-year average.

“We expect demand to be ample albeit with the recent re-pricing of spreads locked in,” according to a note published by Daiwa Capital Markets.

France opted to downsize an auction last month due to the heightened uncertainty heading into the first round of voting, though the sale met with solid demand. A subsequent auction also saw decent orders, with the Treasury raising €10.5 billion through maturities of up to 40 years, the maximum amount targeted.

