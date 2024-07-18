Hochul Reaffirms Biden Support as Long as He Stays in Race

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul reiterated her support for President Joe Biden’s election campaign, stating she remains committed as long as Biden continues to seek reelection.

“I am with him as long as he wants to do this,” Hochul said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday.

Concerns about Biden’s viability as a candidate have been intensifying, with the the Washington Post reporting on Thursday that former President Barack Obama is telling allies that Biden needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy.

It comes amid a wave of warnings from prominent Democratic politicians calling for Biden to withdraw from the race over concerns about his ability to beat former President Donald Trump, leaving his campaign in a precarious position and prompting widespread speculation about his future.

Biden has said he’s doing “fine” a day after testing positive for Covid-19. He previously said he’s willing to relinquish power to Vice President Kamala Harris if he wins a second term but is unable to complete it for health reasons.

The political debate is heating up as Trump prepares for his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Hochul, a Democrat, became the state’s first female governor in 2021 after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations. The 65-year-old, who was born in Buffalo, served a long apprenticeship in Democratic state politics and was previously lieutenant governor. She was reelected in 2022 and has made cost of living, transportation and housing her priorities.

In June, Hochul abruptly halted a plan to implement congestion pricing in New York City, just weeks before it was set to go into effect. The toll program would’ve charged most drivers at least $15 to bring their vehicles into lower Manhattan, and was estimated to bring in $1 billion annually for city transit upgrades.

Hochul told Bloomberg TV she didn’t “kill” the plan outright, but opted to pause it due to shifting economic conditions and the financial strain on New York families already facing high inflation. She said she’ll continue to back the capital projects that the money collected from the congestion fees was meant to pay for. “I will continue supporting the infrastructure projects that were contemplated,” she said.

