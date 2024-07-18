Serbia Central Bank Governor Tabakovic Proposed for Third Term

(Bloomberg) -- Jorgovanka Tabakovic, Serbia’s central bank governor since 2012, is set to stay in the job until 2030 as President Aleksandar Vucic asked the parliament to approve her third, six-year term.

Vucic urged lawmakers to approve his proposal, praising Tabakovic for a successful “coordination of fiscal and monetary policy and achieving macroeconomic stabilization.” Under Tabakovic, Serbia’s central bank has kept the national currency in a narrow range against the euro in a so-called managed float.

She has also helped steer Serbia’s battle against high inflation since late 2021. A senior member of the president’s dominant political party, her reappointment may take place as early as next week. Tabakovic’s current mandate expires on August 6.

