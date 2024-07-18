TowerBrook, CD&R Consider Joining Forces to Bid for R1 RCM

A health worker receives a dose of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.s CoronaVac vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Thailand started rolling out its Covid-19 inoculation program with Sinovac Biotech Ltd.s vaccine as the Southeast Asian nation tries to revive its pandemic-hit tourism industry.

(Bloomberg) -- TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are in talks to team up and launch a rival takeover bid for health-care IT provider R1 RCM Inc., people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firms are discussing financing options for a potential offer, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Any bid would compete against a $13.25-a-share proposal made by New Mountain Capital, which, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, is R1 RCM’s largest investor with a roughly 32% stake.

Shares in Salt Lake City-based R1 RCM have risen about 21% this year. The stock fell 1.5% to $12.84 Thursday in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $5.4 billion.

TowerBrook is R1 RCM’s second-largest shareholder with an interest of about 30%, the data show.

New Mountain and TCP-ASC, an investment vehicle jointly owned by TowerBrook and Ascension Health Alliance, previously discussed a joint bid for R1 RCM but failed to reach an agreement, according to a filing this month. At that point, New Mountain opted to go it alone with its offer.

Deliberations between TowerBrook and CD&R are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll decide to proceed with a bid, according to the people. New Mountain could also opt to increase its offer price, they said. A spokesperson for TowerBrook declined to comment. Representatives for R1 RCM and CD&R didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

R1 RCM is a so-called revenue cycle management company, which helps health-care providers get paid for the services they offer.

