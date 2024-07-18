Ukraine Starts Second Round of Restricted Talks With Bondholders

(Bloomberg) -- A group of Ukraine’s bondholders has signed non-disclosure agreements to begin a second round of official talks with the government about restructuring more than $20 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks began this week ahead of the expiration of a moratorium on Ukrainian debt payments on Aug. 1, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are confidential.

“Restricted” in the context of restructuring negotiations usually refers to talks that are covered by non-disclosure requirements that allow for the sharing of non-public information, as well as temporary trading limitations because the topics under discussion may be market-sensitive. The first round of restricted talks in June ended without an agreement.

Ukraine’s finance ministry declined to comment. A representative for the bondholder committee also declined to comment.

