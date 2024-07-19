Cinven Said in Talks to Buy Stake in Bridgepoint’s Vitamin Well

(Bloomberg) -- Cinven is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in Vitamin Well Group in a deal valuing the Swedish healthy beverage maker at more than €2 billion ($2.2 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is negotiating the purchase of a significant minority stake in Vitamin Well, which is backed by Bridgepoint Group Plc, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Stockholm-based Vitamin Well Group sells vitamin-enriched functional drinks under its eponymous brand, as well as Nocco brand energy drinks and Barebells protein bars. It was launched in Sweden and has since expanded internationally.

Deliberations are ongoing and talks could still fall apart, the people said. Representatives for Cinven and Bridgepoint declined to comment.

Dealmaking is heating up after a prolonged slump. In the past few weeks, Cinven has agreed to acquire online real estate platform Idealista and selling stakes in pet care businesses Arcaplanet and Partner in Pet Food.

