European Stocks Extend Declines as Outages Roil Travel Shares

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell on Friday for a fifth straight session as a series of global technical glitches hit the travel sector, though trading in the region proceeded as normal.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.6% by 09:31 a.m. in London, led lower by travel stocks as several companies in the sector grappled with service glitches which saw flights grounded in the US. All other European sectors were also in negative territory.

The UK’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index declined 0.5% after the open of both was delayed by around 20 minutes into the trading session. The LSE Group, which operates the London stock exchange, said had experienced a technical issue, part of an unusual cascade of failures that erupted from the US to Asia after Microsoft Corp. reported an outage across its online services.

“This outage can have a serious impact on prices today because derivatives professionals, market making on indexes and rates for instance are all affected by the situation,” said Anthony Cohen, a global options and futures broker at Market Securities.

Companies globally, from McDonald’s Corp. to United Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed a variety of issues with communications to customer service. Air France-KLM’s Dutch arm said it was forced to suspend “most operations”.

“Having so much of the world’s infrastructure relying on such a small number of companies and systems has the potential to magnify the negative impact of issues like this,” said James Athey, a portfolio manager at Marlborough.

Disappointing earnings updates soured the mood. Germany’s Sartorius AG slumped after cutting its outlook, while delayed launches of two video game titles weighed on Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s update. Gaming firm Evolution AB also tumbled after its earnings missed estimates, a result that impacted other gambling stocks in the leisure sector.

European stocks have fallen from a recent peak as investors assess early company updates, the path of interest rates and developments in the race to the US White House. While the European Central Bank gave away little in terms of its plans after leaving rates unchanged on Thursday, recent political turmoil in France has given some investors pause.

“After a strong rally in equities in the first half we see risk of a setback in the summer due to the combination of weaker growth data, already more dovish central bank expectations and rising policy uncertainty into the US elections,” Goldman Sachs strategists led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann said in a note.

Nadege Dufosse, global head of multi-asset at Candriam, said that she has reduced exposure to Euro zone equities, adding that UK equities look much more attractive.

“In Europe, politics also has an impact because of French elections. It has, in our view, increased the risk premium on European assets, and the economy is rather sluggish in Europe,” Dufosse said by phone.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Farah Elbahrawy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.