Five Key Takeaways From Trump’s Speech at Republican Convention

Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18.

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president for the third time Thursday after an extraordinary five days in US politics. Here are five key things about the last day of the Republican National Convention:

Trump’s 93-minute acceptance speech — the longest in the television era — began with an extraordinary turnabout from his dark and combative 2016 speech. “The discord and division in our society must be healed,” he said, before riffing insults at the usual targets of his rally speeches: migrants, Democrats and the media.

Just five days after a would-be assassin’s bullet struck his now-bandaged right ear, Trump told thousands of rapt delegates and guests of his narrow escape from death Saturday, and paid tribute to the retired fire chief who was killed in the attack.

Trump promised to end electric-vehicle mandates, raise tariffs to support the auto industry and provide “massive tax cuts” for workers — including an exemption for taxes on tips.

Despite the triumphant mood of the convention, Republicans fear overconfidence. Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley has cautioned against a “victory lap,” and Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Trump is mistaken if he thinks he’s winning. “The truth is, Joe Biden is losing,” he said.

As Trump reached the apex of his party’s support, Biden’s support from his own party was reaching an all-time low. Amid reports that prominent Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were questioning his ability to win, Bloomberg reported that his own cabinet is discussing whether close aides should convince him to step aside.

