Serbia Secures EU Supply Deal as Advances Lithium Ambitions

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia and the European Union signed a framework agreement on providing critical raw materials as the Balkan nation seeks to leverage a planned lithium mine to become a regional hub for electric vehicle production.

The venture has been overseen by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who sealed an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Belgrade on Friday. It rests on the reactivation last week of plans to transform a $2.4 billion project by global miner Rio Tinto Group into Europe’s biggest lithium mine.

Representatives of Mercedes Benz AG and Stellantis NV, European carmakers that have built EV battery links with a joint venture, also signed a letter of intent in Belgrade to invest in the project to develop EV battery output.

Creating a broader lithium industry — rather than just exporting the raw material — has been a key demand of the Serbian government in backing Rio’s so-called Jadar project as is seeks to capture value from its natural resources and support the EU’s green transition.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who accompanied Scholz to Belgrade, said that Serbia would “occupy a central place in the most important strategic supply chains.”

The EU has been wholly reliant on lithium imports that are a crucial component to batteries. The bloc has pursued the development of its own EV supply chain to ease dependence on imports from Asia. Should the mine be developed, it will be a major boost to Rio, Serbia’s economy and Europe’s ambitions toward a carbon-free future.

“This is not a chance we’re going to miss,” Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali told reporters before the signing, estimating the creation of 20,000 new jobs. Lithium mining will help add €6 billion ($6.5 billion) in investment to the Serbian economy, said Vucic after the signing.

Project Halt

Serbia halted the Rio project in 2022 to defuse protests by environmental activists, but its top court lifted the ban last week, even as opponents pledged to block roads and railways to prevent possible pollution from the planned mine.

Scholz defended the project in comments to reporters Thursday, saying that that the mining would be carried out in a way which won’t create “substantial damage to the environment”. He said that people cannot criticize new mining projects in Europe while mining of certain materials was restricted to a few countries - “among them a very big country in the East”.

Vucic has said the initial pact sets out the establishment of a processing industry as well as battery making. That would ensure the production of materials and EVs qualifying for sale in the EU without attracting levies.

Still, the shift to EVs has stumbled over patchy demand, with a range of cell-making projects put on the back burner. Mercedes and Stellantis have put on hold two of their three battery plants in Europe, set to cost a total of €7 billion, after vehicle demand fell short of expectations.

