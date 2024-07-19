Turkey Wins Rating Upgrade From Moody’s After Over a Decade

Visitors picnic beside the waterway on the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Turkey is working on a plan to set different natural gas and electricity tariffs for different income groups, according to a senior official with knowledge of the matter.

(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service raised Turkey’s credit rating for the first time in over a decade, marking the latest milestone in the country’s efforts to return to economic orthodox policies.

The credit rating was upgraded two notches to B1 from B3, with a positive outlook. Turkey’s rating still remains four notches below investment grade, on par with Jordan and Bangladesh. The move follows upgrades by S&P and Fitch Ratings, as Turkey’s return to conventional policies has led to a turnaround in inflation and a rapid increase in the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves.

“The key driver of the upgrade to B1 is improvements in governance, more specifically the decisive and increasingly well-established return to orthodox monetary policy,” Moody’s said. “This is yielding first visible results in terms of reducing Turkiye’s major macroeconomic imbalances.”

Turkey experienced some of the world’s fastest price increases in recent years as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan moved away from traditional economic policies, favoring growth through cheap loans, minimum wage hikes and loose public financing. After last year’s elections, an economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek sought to restore stability by raising the central bank’s benchmark rate to 50% from 8.5% and enforcing stricter fiscal policies.

Moody’s had previously revised Turkey’s credit outlook to positive from stable in January, citing a “decisive change” in economic policy undertaken by authorities. S&P Global Ratings raised the country’s rating one notch higher to B+ from B, with a positive outlook. Fitch also moved the country’s rating one notch higher to B+ from B with a positive outlook in March.

