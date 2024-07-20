Williams to Start Building Louisiana Energy Gateway Project

(Bloomberg) -- Williams Cos. will start building its delayed Louisiana Energy Gateway natural gas pipeline in the coming weeks, the company reported.

Pre-construction will begin as early as July 25, Williams said Friday in a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The LEG project, which will move gas from the Haynesville Shale basin to the Gulf Coast, has been delayed amid legal battles with competitor Energy Transfer LP. Williams said in a statement that construction would already be “well underway” if not for the lawsuits.

A spokesperson for Energy Transfer said it’s “surprising” that Williams would start construction given ongoing regulatory and legal proceedings revolving around the project.

“None of the state court cases between LEG and Energy Transfer are final,” Vicki Granado, vice president of public relations and corporate communications for Energy Transfer, said in an email.

Energy Transfer owns a key stretch of lines across East Texas and Louisiana and is seeking to expand its Gulf Run system amid booming demand for gas along Louisiana’s coast, where the fuel is chilled to a liquid for export.

