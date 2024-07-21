Blackout-Hit Iraq Begins Importing Turkish Power With New Line

(Bloomberg) -- An electricity-transmission line between Turkey and Iraq that’s been planned for 20 years began operating, potentially helping the oil-producing Arab nation tackle grueling power outages.

The 115-kilometer (71-mile) line connects to a power station west of Mosul and will supply 300 megawatts to the northern provinces of Nineveh, Salahuddin and Kirkuk, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office said Sunday in a statement.

The project, delayed since 2004, is part of Iraq’s strategy to connect to neighboring grids and “integrate into the regional energy system, allowing for diversity and exchange under various peak load conditions,” it said.

Even with its vast oil reserves, OPEC member Iraq remains heavily reliant on electricity and gas imports to keep its grid running, especially in summer when demand for cooling peaks. Neighboring Iran is a major supplier.

The government has repeatedly said it needs to diversify its sources and has explored options with nearby countries. An interconnection between Jordan and Iraq in March started to supply the western grid with 40 megawatts, with plans to more than triple that figure.

Iraq also aims to “complete the connection with the Gulf Cooperation Council electric grid by the end of this year,” Al-Sudani’s office said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.