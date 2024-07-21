Woodside to Buy US LNG Developer Tellurian for $900 Million

Signage for Woodside Energy Group Ltd. atop the Mia Yellagonga building, which houses the company's headquarters, in Perth, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The Perth-based producer is continuing to push for growth and reviewing potential deals after the collapse earlier this month of talks with smaller Australian rival Santos Ltd. on a potential tie-up.

(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Energy Group Ltd. has agreed to buy US liquefied natural gas export project developer Tellurian Inc. for about $900 million.

Australia’s biggest oil and gas producer will make an all-cash payment of about $1 a share for all of Tellurian’s stock, including its owned and operated US Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG project, it said Monday.

Tellurian had been in discussions to sell its business, after struggling to bring its proposed Louisiana gas-export facility to fruition since its 2016 founding. Woodside earlier this year ended talks with smaller rival Santos Ltd. that would have made it one the biggest LNG producers in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The acquisition of Tellurian and its Driftwood LNG development opportunity positions Woodside to be a global LNG powerhouse,” Woodside Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill said. “A complementary US position would allow us to better serve customers globally and capture further marketing optimization opportunities across both the Atlantic and Pacific Basins.”

