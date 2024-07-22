Lula Says Maduro Needs to Learn How to Lose an Election

(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned his long-term ally Nicolas Maduro that Venezuela’s economic future hinges on a clean election that ensures government legitimacy before the international community.

Six days before the disputed vote that has opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez challenging the incumbent, the Brazilian leader expressed concern about Maduro’s recent comments about an impending “blood bath” and a “civil war” should those he described as “fascists” come to power.

“Whoever loses an election gets a reality check, not a blood bath,” Lula said Monday in an interview with the foreign press in Brasillia. “Maduro needs to learn: when you win, you stay; when you lose, you go away and get ready to dispute another election.

Lula said he’ll send Celso Amorim, his top foreign affairs adviser, to watch the vote in Venezuela, together with a couple of representatives from Brazil’s top electoral court.

The international community has criticized Maduro for barring most opposition candidates from running in the July 28 vote, including front-runner Maria Corina Machado who now supports Gonzales. A clean election is a condition for the US to remove sanctions on Venezuelan oil industry.

