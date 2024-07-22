Mattel Confident on Standalone Path After Report of Buyout Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. is confident in its path as a standalone business after Reuters, citing people with knowledge of the matter, reported that the toymaker has been approached with a buyout offer by the private equity firm L Catterton.

“We do not comment on speculation,” a Mattel spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday. “We are very confident in Mattel’s strategy and our ability to create long-term shareholder value as a standalone company.”

Mattel shares were up 17% to $19.01 at 1:54 p.m. in New York.

Toy industry stocks are trading below the peaks they reached during the Covid-19 pandemic, when families were trapped at home and parents loaded on products to occupy their kids.

The maker of Barbie dolls and Uno card games reports second-quarter financial results after markets close on Tuesday. In the first quarter, the company posted a smaller-than-expected loss, benefiting from faster sales of its Hot Wheels miniature cars and lower costs. For the second quarter, analysts project Mattel’s sales will rise about 1%.

Reuters said the approach from L Catterton, a money manager backed by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, could attract other suitors, including rival toymaker Hasbro Inc.

A spokesperson for Hasbro declined to comment. L Catterton didn’t respond to requests for comment.

