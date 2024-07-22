Metals Mixed After Weekly Slump as China Cuts Short-Term Rate

(Bloomberg) -- Metals were mixed following the worst weekly slump in almost two years, with a rate cut in China helping to prevent further declines.
The LMEX ndex, which tracks six base metals, plunged 5.6% in London last week, as copper extended its retreated from a record high in May on alarm over weak Chinese demand and rising global inventories.
Those concerns were partially assuaged on Monday as China’s central bank cut a key short-term policy rate for the first time in almost a year, in a bid to spur growth. The dollar also slipped after US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, making commodities cheaper for many buyers.
Zinc rose 0.4% to $2,786.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 12:30 p.m. in Shanghai. Tin was up 0.3%, while copper declined 0.2% and aluminum fell 0.4%. Iron ore dropped 0.3% to $104.25 a ton in Singapore.
