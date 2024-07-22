Porsche Cuts Full-Year Revenue Forecast on Parts Shortage

An employee works on the body shell of an all-electric Porsche Taycan luxury automobile in an overhead conveyor cradle on the production line at the Porsche AG factory in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Volkswagen AG is likely to price the 9.4 billion-euro ($9.1 billion) initial public offering of sports-car maker Porsche AG at the top end of an initial range, demonstrating the depth of demand for its share sale.

(Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG cut its full-year revenue forecast, saying a shortage of aluminum parts could cause it to stop production of some models.

Revenue will be between €39 billion and €40 billion ($42.5 billion-$43.6 billion), down from an earlier forecast of €40 billion to €42 billion, the Volkswagen AG-controlled automaker said in a statement Tuesday.

The supply shortage is the result of the flooding of a production facility of an important European supplier, Porsche said in the statement. The issue has affected aluminum components that are used in all Porsche vehicles, the automaker said.

The revenue downgrade is the second piece of bad news from Porsche in two days. On Monday, it abandoned its electric vehicle sales ambitions over lower-than-expected momentum for plug-in models in Europe and China.

Porsche will release half-yearly results on July 24.

