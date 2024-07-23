Alphabet’s revenue boosted by cloud computing, search ads

Christine Short, head of global corporate events research at Wall Street Horizon, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss tech earnings as Alphabet and Tesla are to repo

(Bloomberg) --Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported second-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, boosted by demand for cloud-computing services and advertising on its search engine. It’s also providing cloud-computing services to fast-growing startups, fueling consistent profitability for that business after years of losing money.

Google once had a head start in the AI race because it developed much of the technology underpinning popular chatbots. Now, the company aims to prove that it can withstand competition from the likes of OpenAI and Microsoft Corp. as they try to draw people away from traditional web search, pushing chatbots that can answer users’ questions in a conversational fashion. Google has rushed to weave artificial intelligence into all of its widely-used products, including Gmail, Google Docs and search, occasionally with mixed results.

“We’ve certainly seen the benefit of our strength in AI, AI infrastructure, as well as generative AI solutions for cloud customers,” Alphabet Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said on a call with media. “There is no question customers are turning to us as they are building out their capabilities.”

After initially fluctuating, Alphabet shares were up about 1% in extended trading following the report. The stock has gained 30% so far this year.

Google Cloud brought in profit of $1.17 billion, beating analysts’ estimates for operating income of $982 million. Google still trails behind Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft in the cloud computing market, but in the past year, the unit has attracted business from artificial intelligence startups. Investors are also eyeing Google Cloud as the unit with the most potential to grow Alphabet overall, especially as its search business matures.

Quarterly search advertising revenue was $48.5 billion, compared with the average analyst projection for $47.6 billion.

YouTube reported $8.66 billion in revenue, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $8.95 billion. Of Alphabet’s various businesses, YouTube has been the most vulnerable to swings in the digital-ad market.

Alphabet’s Other Bets — a collection of moonshot units that includes the life sciences business Verily and the self-driving car effort Waymo — brought in $365 million in revenue while posting an operating loss of $1.13 billion. That was steeper than analysts’ projection for a loss of $1.07 billion. Alphabet has recently put pressure on its bets to spin off as independent startups, rather than becoming business units of their parent company.

In its latest report, Alphabet indicated that it has $100.7 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable investments, down from the $108 billion it reported in the first quarter. In recent months, Google showed interest in acquiring two companies, either of which would have been the biggest-ever purchase for the internet giant — but both times, the deals fell apart. The acquisitions, for HubSpot Inc. and Wiz Inc., would have strengthened the company’s cloud and cybersecurity offerings, helping it to compete with its tech rivals.

“We are always looking for good opportunities to diversify the portfolio and will continue to do so if we find the right combination of factors, including value,” Porat said, without commenting on the Wiz talks. “Regulatory scrutiny is not new for us, and we have successfully managed regulatory reviews of many large deals in the past.”

Later this month, Anat Ashkenazi, a veteran Eli Lilly & Co. executive, will join the search giant as chief financial officer. Porat, Alphabet’s longest serving CFO, will stay on as president and chief investment officer, spending more time working on the company’s portfolio of other bets.