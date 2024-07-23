Emerging-Market Stocks Rebound as Focus Turns to Rate Decisions

(Bloomberg) -- Developing-nation stocks bounced back from their longest losing streak since August, with investors focusing on a raft of central bank interest-rate decisions.

The MSCI index for emerging-market stocks edged higher on Tuesday after seven days of declines, fueled by a rebound in Asian technology stocks such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co. The key gauge for currencies was little changed, with the units of Eastern European nations following the euro lower against the dollar.

Turkey’s central bank extended its interest-rate pause into a fourth month and vowed to maintain a tight stance until it sees a lasting slowdown in monthly price increases. On the other hand, Hungary’s central bank continued its more than yearlong easing cycle after inflation came in lower than expected last month.

The forint traded 0.2% weaker against the euro after the decision, just off a six-week high.

Forint Dynamics

“We continue to expect that inflation dynamics in the next few months will support further easing in the near-term,” Twisha Roy, an economist at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note on Hungary. “However, each meeting will definitely be a choice between a 25 basis-point rate cut and a pause. Both inflation data as well as forint dynamics will be key.”

In Nigeria, the central bank is seen raising interest rates one last time to support the currency and tackle inflation that’s near a three-decade high. The median estimate of six economists in a Bloomberg survey is for a 75 basis-point increase to 27%.

For Nigeria and Turkey, “significant monetary tightening has ensured record-high market rates, which has put these markets in the spotlight, but portfolio flow dynamics are different,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in London. “Nigeria will need larger portfolio and capital inflows for the naira to stabilize and recover.”

Elsewhere, a Czech policymaker didn’t rule out a final half-a-percentage cut next week even though the central bank is likely to scale back the pace of easing soon.

