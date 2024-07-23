Hungary Cuts Key Rate Again on Forint Recovery, Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank extended its more than yearlong easing cycle after inflation came in lower than expected last month and the forint rallied to the highest level against the euro since early June.

The National Bank of Hungary cut the benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.75% on Tuesday, matching the median estimate of 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That’s tied for the highest key rate in the European Union, matching Romania’s.

The central bank will publish a statement at 3 p.m. in Budapest, when it also holds an online briefing.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag signaled last week that interest rates may be lowered on as many as three occasions this year, with the first such move potentially happening this month. Policymakers have progressively reduced the size of the cuts this year from a full percentage point to a quarter point in June.

The forint strengthened 1.6% against the euro in the past month, making it the second-best performer among 23 emerging-market currencies, behind the Colombian peso. Forward rate agreements are pricing in slightly more easing than policymakers’ call for about 75 basis points in base rate cuts by the end of the year.

Risks remain though as the central bank forecasts inflation accelerating to outside policymakers’ tolerance range. Tax hikes aimed at plugging budget holes as well as potentially higher prices at the pump due to a disruption in Russian crude oil flows may also fuel price increases and limit the room for rate cuts.

Hungary targets 3% inflation in the medium term, with a 1 percentage point tolerance band on either side.

