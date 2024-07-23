Starmer Tells Business He’s ‘On Your Side’ in UK Growth Push

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told business leaders that he is “on your side” and called for a “new partnership” with the private sector, as his Labour government tries to spur economic growth and attract investment.

“We will create the conditions for success and stability you need, so you can pursue the growth and opportunities the country needs,” Starmer told more than 150 business leaders in a reception at 10 Downing Street, the first of his premiership. “We will make sure you have the tools you need to rebuild Britain as well as build your business,” he said, according to his office.

Wooing the business community was one of Starmer’s top priorities before the election, with Labour eager to stimulate private investment in industries such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence and technology. The new government has already announced plans aimed at boosting the economy, including reforming planning laws to make it easier to build housing and infrastructure and creating a National Wealth Fund to invest in emerging industries.

Starmer has said lifting Britain’s growth rate is a key target, and would help avoid difficult decisions on tax and spending at a time when the UK’s public finances are badly stretched. His Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who was also at the Downing Street reception, is due to give an update on the country’s fiscal position later this month before presenting her first Budget in the autumn.

“Our public finances are in the worst place since the Second World War,” Starmer said. “So we need a new partnership between the public and private sector to rebuild Britain together.”

