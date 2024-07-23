Treasury Two-Year Notes See Record Investor Demand at Auction

(Bloomberg) -- Investors flocked to the US Treasury’s monthly sale of two-year notes in a powerful demonstration of faith in Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts beginning this year.

Among the three main categories of bidders for the auction, the two that comprise investors were awarded a combined 91%, the most ever in data going back to 2003. Primary dealers, the third category, were awarded the remaining 9%, a record low.

The $69 billion auction — a record-matching size — was awarded at 4.434%, more than two basis points lower than the notes’ yield in pre-auction trading just before 1 p.m. New York time, the bidding deadline. It was the lowest auction yield for two-year notes since January, when the size was $60 billion.

The prospect that the Fed will lay the groundwork for a September rate cut next week “has sustained this month’s strong front-end demand, and that demand carried over into the auction this afternoon,” said John Canavan, analyst at Oxford Economics.

The two-year yield peaked above 5% in late April and has steadily fallen as interest-rate futures priced in at least two quarter-point rate cuts by the Fed by year-end 2024, starting in September. When central bank policymakers meet at the end of July, they’re seen making no change for an eighth straight meeting, marking a year since the band was increased to the current 5.25%-to-5.5% range.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.