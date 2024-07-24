Bausch Health Says Not Considering Bankruptcy or Insolvency

(Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. said it is not “considering a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding of any kind” and “has not been involved in discussions with its creditors regarding bankruptcy proceedings.”

Bausch Health shares sunk as much as 48% in US trading, triggering two volatility-related halts, following a news article from Reorg citing unnamed sources. The stock pared those losses to about 22% before being halted for pending news ahead of the firm’s statement. Bausch said it wouldn’t comment further.

The shares trimmed their decline to 13% after they resumed trading.

--With assistance from Matt Turner.

(Updates with trading levels in second and third paragraph.)

