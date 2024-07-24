CD&R, Permira Bid for Exclusive Networks at €2.2 Billion Value

SberBit mining 'hotel' (mining equipment facility), Moscow, Russia, December 9, 2017. Sberbit gives farms for rent but all fermes and equipment are in the hotel. https://www.sberbit.com/

(Bloomberg) -- Exclusive Networks SA received a buyout offer from private equity firms Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Permira that values the French cybersecurity company at about €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion).

The binding proposal provides a value of a €24.25 a share, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s about 34% above where the stock was trading in March, when reports surfaced that Permira, the company’s controlling shareholder, was considering taking it private again.

The deal calls for Exclusive Networks to issue a special payout of €5.29 a share. After that, the buyout firms, working in a consortium with company founder Olivier Breittmayer, would buy a majority of the stock at €18.96. Then the consortium would begin a tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price.

Exclusive Networks would refinance its debt as part of the transaction, according to the statement.

The board unanimously welcomed the proposed transaction and approved the refinancing and the exceptional distribution, Exclusive Networks said. The board will issue an opinion on the bid after the filing of the mandatory tender offer and the receipt of a report from an independent expert, according to the statement.

Bloomberg News reported this month that the private equity consortium had lined up financing for the buyout.

The deal adds to a wave of acquisitions of cybersecurity assets this year after some high-profile hacks pushed the industry into the spotlight. Permira also announced a deal in May for Israeli fraud protection firm BioCatch. CyberArk Software Ltd. agreed to buy Thoma Bravo-backed Venafi that month, and cloud security firm Wiz Inc. hit a $12 billion valuation in its latest funding round.

The buyers will need to navigate France’s uncertain political situation: President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a caretaker government in the aftermath of snap elections that saw a coalition of left-wing parties win the most seats in the country’s National Assembly but fall short of an absolute majority.

That may create a hurdle to getting transactions done in France, with some investors possibly becoming nervous about striking deals in an uncertain political environment. Bpifrance, the state investment bank, owns a stake in Exclusive Networks and has a seat on the board.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.