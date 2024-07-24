Ex-Preston Hollow Duo Start Their Own High-Yield Muni Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Two former executives from Preston Hollow Community Capital Inc. started a new firm, V2 Municipal Capital, that will source high-yield municipal bonds exclusively for alternative asset manager Fundamental Advisors.

Charlie Visconsi, who previously served as co-head of originations at Preston Hollow, and Ron Van Den Handel, a former managing director on the originations team, started V2MC this month, according to a statement Wednesday. It will target investment opportunities in health care, housing, education and infrastructure.

At Preston Hollow, a Dallas-based municipal lender, the two muni veterans sourced new deals for the firm. A representative for Preston Hollow didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Visconsi spent about two decades at Morgan Stanley and served as co-head of public finance there, before joining Preston Hollow in 2018. Van Den Handel held senior roles in municipal capital at Deutsche Bank AG for 14 years and Raymond James Financial Inc. for 13 years.

