Home Goods Retailer Conn’s Files for Bankruptcy Following Sales Declines

(Bloomberg) -- Furniture retailer Conn’s Inc. has filed for bankruptcy amid lagging sales and trouble integrating a rival chain.

The company sought Chapter 11 protection in Texas, court papers show. Conn’s listed assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion each in its bankruptcy petition.

The filing allows the company, which sells discount home goods and furniture, to keep operating while it works out a plan to pay creditors.

Bloomberg earlier reported Conn’s was preparing to file for bankruptcy. The company last year purchased home goods retailer W.S. Badcock LLC from Franchise Group Inc.

