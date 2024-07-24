Hungary Calls on EU to Broker Solution on Ukraine Lukoil Transit

Lukoil PJSC branded fuel barrels next to a Romanian military ship at the Port of Constanta, Romania, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Hungary voted to support Finlands accession to NATO, ending months of foot-dragging by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and leaving the Nordic country one step away from joining the defense alliance.

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary called on the European Union to broker a solution with Ukraine after Kyiv decided to bar the transit of crude from a major Russian oil supplier.

The European Commission has convened a so-called trade committee meeting for Wednesday to discuss the standoff, which Hungary and Slovakia argue threatens their energy security. The European Commission said Tuesday that it doesn’t see any impact yet on the bloc’s oil supplies.

“We count on the European Commission and we expect them to stand up,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview in Bucharest. He reiterated that Hungary would move on to a dispute-settlement mechanism if the EU can’t find a solution.

Ukraine has hardened sanctions against Lukoil PJSC over Russia’s invasion, effectively prohibiting the company from using the war-torn country as a transit route for its product. Hungary and Slovakia, both landlocked nations that obtained exemptions from EU energy sanctions on Russia, get a third and more than 40% of their crude supplies from Lukoil, respectively.

The dispute puts the EU in an uncomfortable position, with officials and leaders around the bloc frustrated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s years-long effort to dilute or stop Western aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

EU partners were incensed by Orban’s decision earlier this month to use the bloc’s rotating presidency, currently helmed by Hungary, to go on a self-styled “peace mission” and hold talks with the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping — without the consent of Kyiv or Brussels.

There are also questions about how much of an energy security issue the Lukoil cutoff poses versus how much of a political issue it is for Orban, who is seen as the closest European leader to the Kremlin. Hungary has doubled down on Russian energy since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine while EU partners have moved to find alternative supplies.

Ukraine’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Andarak, on Tuesday pushed back against the notion that Kyiv had endangered the energy security of another country, calling it “market manipulation.”

“We ensure the transit of any transport by any company that’s not under sanctions,” Andarak told Bloomberg. “Lukoil has been under sanctions for several years now.”

