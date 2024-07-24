Mexico Annual Inflation Tops All Forecasts Before August Rate Decision

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s headline inflation accelerated more than expected early this month, potentially clouding investor bets that Banco de Mexico will resume interest rate cuts in August.

Official data published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 5.61% in the first two weeks of July from the same period a year earlier, above all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had a 5.38% median estimate.

Closely-watched core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and fuel, slowed to 4.02% from 4.08% in the prior reading, matching the median estimate of the survey. The central bank targets inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, kept borrowing costs unchanged at 11% in a 4-1 split decision on June 27, with board member Omar Mejia voting for a quarter-point cut. Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja has said recent progress in the disinflation process would allow the bank to discuss lowering rates in the future.

Mejia said this month there could be an adjustment in the benchmark interest rate in the bank’s next meeting Aug. 8, but that any cuts would have to be gradual and wouldn’t imply the beginning of an easing campaign.

Analysts in a Citi survey published July 22 expect policymakers to lower borrowing costs by a quarter-point next month. Still, they also raised their 2024 year-end inflation forecast to 4.4% from 4.3% previously, and to 3.85% for year-end 2025 from 3.8%.

Policymakers led by Rodriguez have been battling persistent inflationary pressures and market volatility, making their last rate decision “one of the most complex” of the recent monetary cycle, according to the minutes to that gathering.

The decision to keep rates unchanged for a second straight month was influenced by resistent inflation and market volatility following June’s presidential election.

