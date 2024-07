(Bloomberg) -- A 28-year-old pregnant woman and three minors were killed in a landslide in Batangas province south of the Philippine capital, as Typhoon Gaemi and monsoon rains battered the Southeast Asian nation.

The bodies of the four victims were recovered early Wednesday, the local government said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, adding it continues to evacuate people in the area.

