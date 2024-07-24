Russia to Spread OPEC+ Compensation Oil Cuts Through 2024-2025

(Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to make extra crude production cuts to compensate for pumping above its OPEC+ quota in October and November this year, then between March and September of 2025.

The compensation cuts will be made to account for overproduction that has occurred from April, Russia’s Energy Ministry said in a Telegram statement, providing no details about how many extra barrels the nation has pumped over the period.

“Russia overproduced in June but every month starting from April, the output level has been decreasing,” according to the statement. “Russia will resolve the overproduction issue in July and will fully meet its requirements.”

Russia, currently the largest crude producer among the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, has also been one of the group’s principal laggards in implementing the supply agreement intended to shore up global prices.

Ever since the start of its cooperation with OPEC, Russia has said it can’t cut production significantly in late autumn and in winter due to the geology of its oil fields and climate conditions.

Earlier this month, Russia mulled making the compensation cuts in summer and early fall for technological reasons, while also ensuring the nation’s domestic fuel market will be well supplied during the cold months, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The extra curbs are expected to happen at Western Siberian fields, where production can be regulated, the people said at the time. That is Russia’s more mature oil province, producing lower-quality oil than East Siberian projects pumping the premium ESPO crude blend.

Russia has been implementing two sets of voluntary production cuts in cooperation with several OPEC+ nations, including Saudi Arabia. In the second quarter, Moscow pumped an excess of about 14.7 million barrels, according to Bloomberg calculations based on OPEC’s monthly reports. That’s equivalent to less than two days of the nation’s current crude production, the calculations show.

