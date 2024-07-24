Markets today: Stocks slump as Tesla and LVMH earnings disappoint

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped on lackluster results from Tesla Inc., LVMH and Deutsche Bank AG, fueling concern about the health of global business as the reporting season kicks into overdrive. Nasdaq 100 index futures sank more than one per cent.

Tesla shares fell seven per cent in New York premarket trading after a fourth straight quarter of disappointing earnings. Deutsche Bank dropped on its first quarterly loss in four years and scrapped plans for a buyback. LVMH tumbled 6.5 per cent after sales in China plummeted during the quarter, adding evidence that an economic slowdown is hurting European companies. The euro slipped as European data showed private-sector activity barely grew.

Analysts are poring over this week’s raft of earnings as they hunt for signs that the tech-driven rally of the first half of the year has longer to run. The market is facing pressure into the summer months, with volatility also likely to be heightened by uncertainty as the U.S. presidential race gathers pace.

“What we’re seeing during this earnings season is the growing gap between the rather optimistic profit consensus from analysts and slowing economic growth,” said Benoit Peloille, chief investment officer at Natixis Wealth Management. “With unemployment now on the rise, earnings disappointment is to be expected and that’s what we’re seeing this season. This is true for the U.S. and to some extent for Europe.”

Yields on Treasuries edged lower as investors awaited U.S. debt auctions and manufacturing PMI data.

So far, about a fifth of S&P 500 companies have reported results. Analyst estimates slid ahead of the season as they usually do, but market strategists including Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson and Barclays’ Emmanuel Cau have warned that the downgrades have been milder on this occasion, setting the bar for positive surprises higher. Investors appear particularly worried about sales, with less than half of companies beating expectations.

Futures on the U.S. benchmark were down 0.8 per cent on Wednesday, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.5 per cent.

Hopes for the so-called Magnificent Seven — comprising Tesla, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. — are lofty. Analysts project profits at these companies to have jumped 30 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a 10 per cent increase for the S&P 500 as a whole, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Alphabet shares fell in premarket trading after a report on Tuesday showed the Google parent sunk more resources into its drive to outmatch rivals in artificial intelligence, fueling spending higher than analysts expected. Capital spending rose to US$13.2 billion in the second quarter, the company said.

LVMH, Deutsche Bank

In Europe, LVMH shares dropped to a six-month low after a disappointing set of results signaled that even the strongest brands are succumbing to a slowdown in demand for high-end items. Analysts flagged a hit from currency movements as well as weakness in China.

Deutsche Bank lost seven per cent. Germany’s largest lender said trading slowed and that it would most likely refrain from conducting a second share buyback this year, after a €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) litigation provision tied to its Postbank retail unit.

“Mixed earnings, alongside softening activity data and high political uncertainty keep markets on edge,” said Barclays’ Cau.

In Asia, most shares of Tesla suppliers and electric vehicle peers also declined. Taipei’s bourse was shut due to Typhoon Gaemi, meaning shares of tech giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. didn’t trade.

The Japanese yen strengthened past 155 per dollar for the first time since early June as traders repositioned for the possibility the central bank will raise interest rates in coming months, if not at next week’s policy meeting.

Oil rose, snapping a run of losses, after an industry report indicated that U.S. crude inventories fell for a fourth week.

Key events this week:

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US new home sales, S&P Global PMI, Wednesday

IBM, Deutsche Bank earnings, Wednesday

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

US personal income, PCE, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 7:11 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0839

The British pound was little changed at $1.2904

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 154.56 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $66,555.07

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,470.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $77.64 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,412.71 an ounce

