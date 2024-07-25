2U, Owner of edX Online Courses, Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- 2U, the publicly traded owner of the edX online education platform, has filed bankruptcy.

Lanham, Maryland-based 2U filed Chapter 11 in the Southern District of New York court, listing assets and liabilities of at least $1 billion to $10 billion.

The company has entered into an agreement with its creditors to cut its debt by more than 50%, reducing the amount to about $459 million, it said in a separate statement. As part of the deal, it will get about $110 million of fresh capital, it said.

The agreement allows the firm to extend the maturity date of its revolving and term loans to over two years.

Post-restructuring, 2U expects to emerge as a private company backed by its existing lenders and noteholders, including funds managed by Mudrick Capital Management LP, Greenvale Capital LLP and Bayside Capital LLC, according to the statement.

It also expects to secure court approval of financing totaling $64 million to further support its business operations. The company said it expects to complete the restructuring process by the end of September, if not sooner.

In the meantime, the company said its educational programs and services will continue as normal, and vendors will continue to be paid.

“New capital and a healthier balance sheet will enable us to continue our long-standing mission,” said Chief Financial Officer Paul Lalljie.

2U sought court protection after saying earlier this year that it didn’t expect to generate enough revenue to satisfy a covenant contained in its credit facilities. Company executives said during a May earnings call that they were having constructive talks with debt holders to address the covenant.

The company had roughly $900 million in long-term debt through the end of March, according to its most recent quarterly report.

2U acquired edX in 2021 to bolster its online education offerings. The company offers online courses, boot camps and other classes through its platform and has partnered with Harvard University and other colleges.

