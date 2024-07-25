California’s Grid Issues Warning for Possible Power Shortage

Power lines during a heatwave in Palm Springs, California, US, on Friday, July 14, 2023. Excessive heat warnings and watches are posted across California, Nevada and Arizona, where temperatures could near 120F (49C) in some places, the National Weather Service said. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s power grid, warned of potential energy shortages on Wednesday evening.

A fire in the north of the state threatens imports into the network, the operator said in an alert issued on late Wednesday afternoon local time. It urged users to offer available energy services and reduce consumption.

Northern California has seen triple-digit Fahrenheit temperatures this week, and the National Weather Service has a heat advisory in effect for Sacramento and surrounding areas until Wednesday evening.

