German Business Expectations Fall, Deepening Rebound Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s business outlook unexpectedly fell, adding to concerns over the rebound of Europe’s biggest economy.

The Ifo institute’s expectation barometer dropped to 86.9 in July from a revised 88.8 in the previous month, defying economists’ predictions of a slight improvement. The gauge of current conditions and the overall measure also declined.

“Skepticism regarding the coming months has increased considerably,” said Ifo President Clemens Fuest in a statement. “The German economy is stuck in crisis.”

The decreasing business confidence adds to Wednesday’s unexpected plunge of the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index, highlighting the difficulties of Germany’s economy to recover after two years of near-stagnation.

The services sector, which is keeping Germany’s economic prospects afloat, is benefitting from somewhat stable private consumption and slightly slower inflation. But the main brake on the country’s recovery remains the manufacturing sector.

Industrial production and factory orders fell in May, prompting the Bundesbank to warn this week that second-quarter growth was probably weaker than anticipated. The German central bank still expects a slow strengthening in the third quarter, although it recognizes that the “spell of weak demand has not yet been fully overcome.”

With interest rates left unchanged at July’s European Central Bank meeting, borrowing costs remain high. Foreign demand, especially from China, is not picking up at the expected pace, weighing on the export nation.

Structural problems are partly to blame for the economic woes, according to research by Bloomberg Economics, which shows that German industry may have suffered a permanent hit, with half of an estimated 7% shortfall in productive capacity persisting.

