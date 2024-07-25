Ghana’s Supreme Court Upholds 1960 Law Criminalizing Sodomy

The Supreme Court in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The court is being asked to strike down legislation that would jail those who identify as LGBTQ and punish others  family members, co-workers, teachers  if they fail to inform on them to the authorities.

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s Supreme Court upheld a 64-year-old law that criminalizes sodomy, saying the statute is constitutional, while it continues to ponder the fate of even-harsher anti-LGBTQ legislation.

A seven-member panel unanimously dismissed an application by University of Ghana Law School lecturer Prince Obiri-Korang challenging the constitutionality of the law, Accra-based radio station Citi FM reported. Obiri-Korang had argued that the law violates the right to privacy, discrimination and personal liberties.

Ghana’s constitution makes it a crime for any person to have “unnatural carnal knowledge,” which includes anal sex and sex with animals. The court will make available the full reasoning for the judgment at a later date at its registry, Citi FM said.

The top court is also currently conducting hearings on applications submitted by two citizens challenging the constitutionality of a proposed anti-LGBTQ bill, which calls for three years imprisonment for people who identify as LGBTQ.

The court on July 17 deferred a separate ruling on an injunction blocking parliament from sending the bill to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his signature. It will weigh in on that matter once it’s decided on the constitutionality of the bill.

Akufo-Addo’s endorsement is the last step required for the legislation to become law.

If endorsed, the punitive law may jeopardize $3.8 billion of World Bank funding over the next six years, according to Ghana’s Finance Ministry. It could also derail a $3 billion bailout program from the International Monetary Fund and hurt the country’s efforts to restructure $20 billion of external debt, it said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.