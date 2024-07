One kilogram gold bullions at the YLG Bullion International Co. headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Gold headed for a weekly gain after US price data came in cooler than forecast, reinforcing expectations for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. Photographer: Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s trade surplus widened in the first half as revenue from gold exports soared.

The favorable trade gap grew 12.5% from a year ago to $1.8 billion, Bank of Ghana said in a summary of economic and financial data on its website. Total exports increased 13.6% to $9.2 billion, spurred by a 47% surge in revenue from gold shipments to $5 billion. Total imports rose to $7.4 billion from $6.5 billion.

