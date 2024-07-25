KKR Agrees to Buy Software Firm Instructure in $4.8 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire educational software provider Instructure Holdings Inc.

The buyout firm will pay $23.60 a share in cash for Salt Lake City-based Instructure, according to a statement on Thursday. That represents a roughly 4% premium to the company’s last closing price and values Instructure at about $4.8 billion including debt.

Instructure had been working with an adviser after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported previously. KKR was seen as a frontrunner to acquire the US-listed company, people familiar with the matter have said.

Shares of Instructure have fallen about 16% in New York this year, giving the company a market value of about $3.3 billion.

Founded in 2008, Instructure provides software to help schools and teachers with planning learning schedules and monitoring student performance. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo holds more than 80% of the company’s stock, data compiled by Bloomberg show. KKR, with participation from Dragoneer Investment Group, will acquire all outstanding shares, including those owned by Thoma Bravo, according to Thursday’s statement.

A take-private of the company is the second involving an education software provider in quick succession. Bain Capital agreed in June to buy PowerSchool Holdings Inc. in a $5.6 billion deal.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is lead financial adviser and Macquarie Capital is a financial adviser to Instructure. Morgan Stanley, Moelis & Co. and UBS Group AG are working with KKR.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan.

