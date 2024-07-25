LG Energy Slashes Sales Target After Earnings Miss Estimates

A LG Energy Solutio Ltd. worker holds a battery pack for scooters at the InterBattery exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The exhibition will run through March 17. Photographer: Jean Chung/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. slashed its annual sales target and second-quarter earnings missed analyst estimates, as the South Korean battery maker grapples with slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Sales will decline at least 20% this year compared to last year, the Seoul-based company said Thursday, reversing a previous forecast of about 5% growth. The company’s shares fell as much as 2.6% in early trading to the lowest since LG Energy listed in January 2022.

Much of the decline will come in a reduction of tax credits LG Energy receives for producing batteries in the US. It now expects to be credited for producing 30-to-35 gigawatt-hours of batteries, down from 45-to-50 gigawatt-hours in its previous forecast.

Overall, the company posted a 23.7 billion won ($17 million) net loss for three months ended June 30, compared to analyst estimates of a 13 billion won profit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue and operating profit matched LG’s preliminary results announced earlier this month.

Carmakers are winding back their EV ambitions as demand wanes, leading to lower orders for batteries. On Wednesday, Tesla Inc. reported another quarter of disappointing profit and confirmed the delay of its autonomous taxis. Porsche AG earlier this week walked back its target for EVS to account for 80% of new car sales by, while General Motors Co. Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra has also watered down expectations for her company’s EV program.

