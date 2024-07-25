Northern California Fire Spreads Over 45,000 Acres: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

A fast-moving fire that erupted in Bidwell Park, about 85 miles north of Sacramento, California, on Wednesday has already spread to 45,549 acres, forcing residents to be evacuated. The fire is only 3% contained, according to the latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Dubbed the “Park Fire,” the blaze near Chico, California has created a “dangerous situation” as it spread quickly through the rural area, Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles said in an X post.

The Bidwell Park fire is the latest major blaze in California as the state nears the heart of wildfire season. California has had two winters of plentiful rain and snow that has encouraged vast amounts of vegetation to spring up, leaving plenty of fuel around to ignite during the driest time of the year. Dead, dried-out grasses and small shrubs are often the kindling needed to start larger blazes. However, the cause of the Park Fire is still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Gripped by drought since the early 2000s, California has been devastated by wildfires in recent years. They’ve caused hundreds of deaths, destroyed thousands of homes and pushed a major utility into bankruptcy after its equipment was blamed for starting a blaze. This has caused many utilities to cut power to residents when fire risks rise.

Across the US, elevated fire risks persist in parts of Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and a bit of Colorado, according to the US Storm Prediction Center. Additionally, there is a threat of dry lightning across Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Red flag fire warnings are out over that area, including parts of Nevada.

Meanwhile, air quality alerts are up for eastern Colorado, as well as parts of Oregon, Washington and Idaho due to smoke from a variety of fires. “If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors,” the National Weather Service in Colorado said. “This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illness, the very young, and older adults.”Across North America, the worst air quality right now is in central, western Saskatchewan where conditions are hazardous, according to AirNow.gov.

In other weather news:

Gulf Coast: A flood watch has been posted for the Gulf Coast from around Rockport, Texas to Port Charles, Louisiana, including Houston as heavy rain moves through the area, the National Weather Service said. A large low pressure trough is being joined by a smaller coastal low and “deep Gulf moisture’’ is being mixed in to raise the threat of heavy rain through Thursday night, Amaryllis Cotto, a weather service meteorologist wrote in her forecast. Heavy rain through the last 72 hours will make the situation worse as the ground is saturated, she said.Storm Gaemi: Authorities in Taiwan raced to find crew missing from a ship that capsized in bad weather after Typhoon Gaemi ripped through the region before losing strength as it heads toward China.

Listen on Zero: The 21st Century Will Be Shaped by Destructive ‘Fire Weather’

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.