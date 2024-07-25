Philippines Says Tanker Capsized, Causing Oil Spill

(Bloomberg) -- A Philippine-flagged tanker carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil capsized off Bataan province on Thursday and caused spillage, the nation’s coast guard said.

All but one of the 17 crew members aboard Motor Tanker Terra Nova have been rescued while authorities continue to search for the last missing crew, the coast guard said in a statement. The vessel submerged 3.6 nautical miles east off Lamao Point, which faces Manila Bay.

Authorities have monitored an oil spill 5.6 nautical miles east off Lamao Point, with an estimated coverage of two nautical miles carried by strong current heading east to northeast, the coast guard said.

“Marine environmental protection personnel have also been mobilized to combat the oil spill,” it said.

