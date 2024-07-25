Spanish City Notches Record Heat as Fires Threaten Mediterranean

(Bloomberg) -- Temperatures in Spain soared to the hottest this year, as a blast of Saharan heat sears the Mediterranean.

Huelva in southern Spain recorded 45.6C (114F), beating the city’s previous high set two years ago by 1.7C, according to national forecaster AEMET. Heat warnings remain in place for much of the country.

Climate change is bringing record-breaking temperatures to Europe as the intensity and frequency of heat waves increases. The highest average temperature on Earth was recorded on Monday, according to preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

In the UK, the number of days with temperatures over 30C (86F) have tripled in the past decade compared with 1961-1990, according to the Met Office, which expects the trend to intensify as the climate warms.

Wildfire risks are also increasing across Spain, according to Copernicus.

About one third of Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki and most islands, are also on high alert for fires. Temperatures have cooled slightly, but will climb back to above 40C in some parts of the mainland by the weekend.

Firefighters, supported by planes, are tackling a forest blaze in Mesavlia on Crete, with residents ordered to evacuate from an area that’s close to a popular hiking trail in Deliana-Mesavlia gorge.

In Greece, there were 33 wildfires in the 24 hours to 6.30pm Wednesday. A few blazes broke out last night including in Marathona, east of Athens, before being brought under control.

Storms with hail and heavy rain are forecast for northern Greece, including the Aegean Sea islands of Thasos and Samothrace.

In southern Italy, the fire brigade ordered the evacuation of a camp site and holiday village on Wednesday as a precautionary measure due to a wildfire near the seaside town of Vieste in Puglia.

