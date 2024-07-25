Trudeau pledged to slow immigration. The Bank of Canada has doubts

David Wolf, portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments and former Bank of Canada advisor, Christine Tan, portfolio manager of SLGI Asset Management, and Earl Davis, head of fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg and discusses the path forward for Canada's economy.

(Bloomberg) -- There’s mounting uncertainty about when and by how much Justin Trudeau’s government will be able to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada, muddying a key input for fiscal and monetary policymakers.

The Bank of Canada raised its population growth forecasts Wednesday, saying the government will probably need more time to limit non-permanent resident inflows. It predicts the number of people in Canada will rise by 3.3% this year, up from about 3% previously. The pace — among the fastest in the world — is boosting output and likely kept the country from falling into an outright recession.

The bank’s latest estimates show population growth decelerating at a slower pace than they had previously expected, reaching 1.7% in both 2025 and 2026, more than half a percentage point higher than officials’ April estimates.

That’s because bank officials say it will take longer for planned policies to bring the proportion of non-permanent residents — including international students, foreign workers and asylum-seekers — to the federal government’s 5% target. The bank puts the share at 6.8% of the Canada’s population and rising in the near term.

Bank of Canada Doubts Trudeau's Migrant Targets | Flows of non-permanent residents, BoC projections (Bloomberg)

The timing of the reduction has major implications for the country’s monetary policymakers, who are tasked with setting interest rates without any firm details on the federal government’s plans. Clarity on changes to permit programs isn’t expected until later this year, the bank said, and it’s already expecting to revise forecasts as further measures are announced.

“We do devote quite a bit of attention in the monetary policy report to try to explain what we think will happen with population growth because that really underpins our forecast,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told the Financial Post in an interview.

If the government is able to reach its goal, the immediate result would be downward pressure on real gross domestic product growth and price pressures, said Randall Bartlett, senior director of Canadian economics at Desjardins. That would also weigh on nominal GDP, the broadest measure of the tax base.

“The resulting lower revenues should lead to larger deficits and higher debt,” Bartlett said in a report on Thursday. The federal debt-to-GDP ratio could end the next five years at a higher level than in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s downside scenario in her 2024 budget, he added.

That also has the potential to threaten Freeland’s commitment to her fiscal guardrails, which include pledges to hold the budgetary deficit around C$40 billion ($29 billion) before reducing the shortfall to about 1% of the country’s economy in 2026.

“Add to this additional spending not included in Budget 2024, such as the greater expenditures on defense announced recently, and the federal government’s fiscal anchors are very much at risk,” Bartlett said.

--With assistance from Jay Zhao-Murray.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.