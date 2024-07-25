Ukraine Ends Run of Interest-Rate Cuts as Inflation Accelerates

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine halted a run of three interest-rate cuts as an acceleration in inflation prompted policymakers to signal that easing may only be resumed next year.

The National Bank of Ukraine held the key rate at 13% Thursday, as predicted by six out of nine economists in a Bloomberg survey. Three expected a reduction in borrowing costs of at least a quarter of a percentage point.

The decision was taken due to the need to ensure the sustainability of the foreign-exchange market and bring inflation closer to the 5% target, the central bank said in a statement Thursday.

“The baseline scenario of the forecast assumes that the NBU will only return to a key policy rate easing cycle in early 2025,” the bank said.

With Russia’s invasion in its third year, policymakers in Kyiv lowered the benchmark by a total of 2 percentage points at the last three meetings, with most signaling more room for easing last month. But price growth in June accelerated to the highest level since December, while a weakening of the hryvnia amid a surge in budget spending has increased costs for business and fueled inflation.

The central bank raised its forecast for year-end inflation to 8.5% from 8.2%. Officials improved the outlook for economic growth for this year to 3.7% from 3% despite Russian attacks on energy infrastructure that resulted in blackouts across the country.

