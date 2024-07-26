Baker Hughes Cuts US Spending View as Oilfield Recovery Delayed

An electric oil pump jack extracts petroleum from the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, U.S., on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Baker Hughes Co. lowered its expectations for US shale activity, saying an anticipated recovery in oil drilling is no longer likely this year.

The world’s No. 2 oil-services provider by market value now forecasts 2024 exploration spending in North America to fall by mid-single digits compared to last year, Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli said Friday on an earnings call. The Houston-based company previously expected a decline in the low- to mid-single digit range.

Baker Hughes, the last of the big three oilfield service providers to post second-quarter results, joined rivals SLB and Halliburton Co. in forecasting growth for international and offshore oil activity while US shale work slows amid consolidation, careful spending and lower natural gas prices.

Shares rose as much as 4.8% to $37.29 Friday after the company reported better-than-expected profits and boosted the midpoint of its full-year guidance by 5%.

