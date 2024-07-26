Eni Profit Beats Estimates, Revises Up Full-Year Guidance

The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's gas station in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Eni reported a 94% drop in first-quarter profit and cut its production forecast for the year as demand is crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA’s second-quarter profit was better than expected after a strong performance at its upstream business, prompting the company to revise up its guidance for the year.

European energy companies have been grappling with competing forces — the negative impact of low natural gas prices and falling refining margins due to weak fuel demand, against the positive effect of higher crude prices amid OPEC+ supply cuts. For Eni, the upside outweighed the downside.

The Italian energy giant’s adjusted net income was €1.52 billion ($1.7 billion) in second quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of €1.46 billion. The exploration and production unit reported an adjusted operating income of €3.53 billion, up by 26% from same period last year.

Eni raised its full-year target for proforma adjusted earnings before interest and taxes by €1 billion to about €15 billion.

