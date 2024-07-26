European Gas Rises as Supply Risks Outweigh Disappointing Demand

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose, signaling the market balance remains fragile even as demand for the fuel is persistently weak.

Benchmark futures gained as much as 3% on Friday after slumping a day earlier. The move is putting contracts on track for a small weekly gain.

The zigzag in prices this week indicates the market remains sensitive to supply disruptions after Europe became more reliant on global markets since the energy crisis. While traders began July relaxed about supply risks, sentiment has shifted recently amid unplanned outages, warmer weather and stronger competition with other parts of the world for cargoes.

The latest bullish factor impacting the market is an outage at a liquefied natural gas export plant in Australia. Ichthys LNG is repairing one of its two trains following an unplanned issue. That risks tightening global supplies even as closer to home flows from top-supplier Norway have rebounded, while a key US liquefied natural gas plant is resuming exports after Hurricane Beryl.

Analysts at Energy Aspects Ltd. said in a note this week that they expect an “active hurricane season and Norwegian outage extensions” to support Europe’s gas prices until the heating season officially starts in October.

At the same time, demand for gas continues to disappoint, with Italy’s Eni SpA observing a 16% decline in consumption during the second quarter from a year earlier. It said the drop was partially linked the country’s industrial sector.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, rose 2.7% to €32.65 a megawatt-hour at 10:22 a.m. in Amsterdam.

