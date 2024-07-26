Ghana Keeps Rate Steady at 29% Over Inflation Concerns

A vendor hands a cedi banknote to a customer at the Makola market in Accra, Ghana. Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Ghana left the benchmark interest rate unchanged due to concerns over the outlook for inflation.

The monetary policy committee held the rate at 29% for a third straight meeting, matching the median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The MPC decided to maintain the rate as risks to the inflation outlook are titled to the upside, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters Friday in the capital, Accra.

Annual inflation slowed slightly to 22.8% last month from 23.1% in May and has been above the 10% ceiling of the central bank’s target range for more than three years.

It’s remained sticky due to the weakness in the cedi. The unit has lost more than 5% of its value against the dollar since the MPC kept borrowing costs unchanged at its May meeting.

The depreciation has been fueled by rising dollar demand for imports and a decline in cocoa earnings. Revenue from exports of the beans, which Ghana uses to defend the currency, fell 48% to $760 million in the first half of this year.

A mix of adverse weather and disease has reduced output in the world’s second-biggest producer of the chocolate ingredient.

