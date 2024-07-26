Heat Sears Southern Europe as Paris Olympics Faces Damp Opening

Police boats patrol the River Seine ahead of the Olympic Games in central Paris, France, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. French residents have been postponing holidays until after the Olympics, while international customers are staying away.

(Bloomberg) -- Heat and wildfires are searing the Mediterranean, while this evening’s opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics will be dampened by rain.

Temperatures in Spain are again set to breach 40C (104F) in the interior on Friday, after the country’s high for this year of 45.6C was recorded in Huelva on Wednesday.

Climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of heat waves, but parts of northwest Europe including Paris and London have been spared extreme temperatures so far this summer. Monday witnessed the highest average temperature on Earth, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

“Earth is becoming hotter and more dangerous for everyone, everywhere,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday. “Billions of people are facing an extreme heat epidemic — wilting under increasingly deadly heat waves.”

The rain forecast for Paris brings a low risk of flooding to the capital, according to Meteo France, as thousands of athletes join a procession along the River Seine. Cloud and showers will give way to sunshine by Sunday, with the French capital climbing to as high as 34C early next week.

As the heat builds across France in the coming days, the risk of wildfires will rise, according to Copernicus. Wildfires have increased dramatically this year, with levels 67% above the historical averages.

Electricite de France SA said on Thursday that it may have to curb output from July 31 as the heat wave warms the Garonne river used for cooling a nuclear power station in southwest of France.

London and a number of other UK regions are subject to a yellow heat alert for Monday through Wednesday, with elevated health risks for over 65s and more vulnerable groups.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Greece for the next two days, before the heat climbs back toward 40C by Sunday.

There were still 24 new wildfires in 24 hours to 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, although a forest blaze in Ammoni in northeast Peloponnese was brought under partial control last night with the help of planes and helicopters.

Firefighters are also tackling a blaze in Flampouro Velventou in northwest Greece.

The risks are being compounded by the Meltemi wind that blows from the north, putting southern Aegean islands on very high fire alert. Greece’s biggest three cities — Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras — are also on high alert.

