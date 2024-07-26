Tech Selloff Sends Emerging-Market Stocks to Weekly Decline

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks are set for their first back-to-back weekly losses since May amid a technology rout that led investors to pull out of risky assets.

MSCI’s EM stock index fell 0.2% on Friday and has recorded declines almost every day of the past two weeks. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. was a major contributor to the retreat, pushing the technology sub-index to a 4.1% loss for the week.

Asian currencies, including the Taiwan dollar, have been particularly affected by the equity downturn. The Taiwan dollar is set for its seventh week of declines, the longest streak since March 2016.

Citigroup Inc. strategists Luis Costa and Philip Yin said the impact of further global stock pressure on emerging markets will vary. Historically, currencies such as the won, Chilean peso, and rupiah are more sensitive to equity portfolio flows, while high-yielding currencies like Brazil’s real, Mexico’s peso, forint, and rand respond more to bond funds.

“For Asia’s low-yielding currencies like KRW and TWD, which have significant exposure to tech and semiconductor-related equity flows, the pressure from equities may be more pronounced,” they said. “Higher US yields have increased demand for outbound investments, partially offsetting the effects of equity inflows and making these currencies sensitive to both US rates and tech equity performance.”

In bonds, China’s benchmark government bond yield fell to a record low, testing policymakers’ resolve to stem the move. The yield on China’s 10-year sovereign note fell to 2.17% on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 2002.

The central bank sees excessively low yields as endangering financial stability and weighing on the yuan. A Bloomberg survey had suggested 2.25% was a red line for the PBOC for the benchmark 10-year note.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.