Oman to Boost LNG Exports in Middle East’s Latest Bet on Gas

(Bloomberg) -- Oman plans to build a new liquefied natural gas train that will raise the nation’s export capacity by a third, indicating a belief that demand for the fuel will persist even as the world transitions to cleaner energy.

The 3.8-million-ton-per-year project will be built near existing facilities in Qalhat and raise the sultanate’s total LNG export capacity to 15.2 million tons a year, the Oman News Agency said. The government is finalizing a design study for the project, which is scheduled to start operating in 2029.

Only three countries in the Middle East currently export LNG and all are working on projects to expand output. Qatar plans to nearly double its LNG capacity to 140 million tons per year by 2030, while the United Arab Emirates wants to increase it by almost two-thirds to 15.4 million tons a year.

The Middle Eastern states are betting that the world’s gas importers will continue to rely on the fuel over the long-term despite efforts to shift toward cleaner alternatives. However, some analysts, including at the International Energy Agency, see global gas use peaking by the end of this decade.

